LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area senior Emma Freeman is impressed with the Lewisburg Arts Festival.
“When I first moved to Lewisburg, I liked that they dedicated a whole road to it,” said Freeman, 18, on Saturday. “They shut down the main road and replaced everything with art.”
Freeman and other members of the Lewisburg High School National Art Honor Society were set up at a table at the festival and painting as hundreds of patrons walked by. Freeman was painting an octopus while senior Katelyn Fessler, 18, was painting a building.
“I love meeting people in the community, and bonding with people over art,” said Fessler.
Saturday’s festival kicked off the 2022 Celebration of the Arts after a two-year pause. It featured 100 juried artists’ booths, 26 food vendors, live entertainment, and numerous family-friendly activities. The Lewisburg Arts Festival is sponsored by, among others, the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors’ Bureau and Evangelical Community Hospital.
“It’s been amazing,” said Lewisburg Arts Festival co-chair Sara Kelley about mid-way through the event. “People are happy to be outside. Every vendor is busy and full of people. The food stands have long lines. The weather is spectacular. You couldn’t ask for a better day.”
Paula Swett, of Lewisburg, said she missed the festival when it wasn’t held over the last two years.
“It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” she said. “You know spring is coming when this is held.”
Siblings Dorothy and Mark Ludlow have a stand for their quilt work and woodwork.
“I enjoy watching people,” said Dorothy Ludlow. “And we’re blessed with a beautiful day.”
Mark Ludlow said people like to ask him about his woodworking.
“It’s about getting to share how you make it,” he said. “It’s fun to talk to people about what you make.”