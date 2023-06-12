Crystal A. (Apple) Walter, 60, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home with her loving husband by her side.
Crystal was born Jan. 15, 1963, in Sunbury, a daughter of David E. Apple and the late Bernice L. Apple. On March 15, 1997, Crystal married her husband, Billy Walter, who survives.
She was a 1980 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School. Crystal was employed for over 11 years at Middleswarth Potato Chips in Middleburg. She was a member of Richfield Life Ministries Church.
Her hobbies included reading, socializing with people, watching old Looney Tunes cartoons, watching anything to do with television mysteries including Scooby Doo and Murder She Wrote, and spending time with her cats. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
Crystal is survived by her husband, Billy; two sons, Jesse Walter and Colby Spatz and his wife Amy (Willow); two grandchildren, David Spatz and Micah Spatz; father, David E. Apple; brother, Scott Apple and his wife Wendy; sister, Dana Jordan and her husband Vincent; father-in-law, Roger Walter; brother-in-law, Christopher Walter and his wife Janelle; two sisters-in-law, Darla Steffen and her husband Henry Jr. and Teresa Whitesel and her husband Mike; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special fur baby, Nixon, who was a loving companion to Crystal.
She was preceded in passing by her mother, Bernice Apple, on Sept. 27, 2019; her mother-in-law, Billie Walter, on July 12, 2019; and her special cat, Tweet.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Richfield Life Ministries Church, 167 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, also from the church with Pastor Aaron Benner officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Crystal may be forwarded to Richfield Life Ministries Church Mission Fund, 167 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.