Both north and southbound lanes of traffic on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT), Northern Section, will be open to traffic today, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
On Thursday, although northbound traffic on the CSVT was open, only a portion of the southbound lanes was open, due to an active work zone.
That work should be complete today, opening traffic on the River Bridge in both directions, said PennDOT officials on Thursday.
The new southbound lanes are open between the new Ridge Road interchange in Northumberland County and existing Route 15 in Snyder County.
The southbound portion of the new roadway will be open to traffic entering from existing Route 147 at the northern end of the project.
Now that the CSVT Northern Section is open to traffic, Justin Blakeney, PennDOT assistant district executive, construction, took a moment to reflect on the scope of the yearslong project and the challenges it presented to construction engineers and staff.
“On a large scale project such as CSVT, safety is always a concern and also any delays that impact our planned completion dates,” Blakeney said.
Working on a river bridge at heights such as CSVT and the size of the structural components elevates worker safety to a new level, he said.
“We did have nearly a two-month project shutdown at the onset of the pandemic and an embankment quarantine that took longer than originally estimated,” Blakeney said. “But ultimately, here we are, traffic is using CSVT as we move forward working to complete the remaining portions of the northern section by later this fall.”
“A project of this magnitude takes an incredible amount of time, effort, teamwork, and perseverance to bring to fruition,” added PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High on Thursday.
The opening of the northern section of the CSVT project, High said, “represents the culmination of decades of work by hundreds of individuals and groups that supported, designed and built this monumental project, which will serve millions of motorists over its lifespan and improve regional and local traffic efficiency and safety.”