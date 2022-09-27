WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) changed Tuesday in the Northern section work zone.
Southbound traffic that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound roadway; south of the Route 45 interchange in West Chillisquaque Township.
There are no changes for northbound traffic.
Motorist are urged to drive with caution as they navigate the area. Traffic is being restricted to one lane in each direction as New Enterprise Stone & Lime continues construction.
For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.
— THE DAILY ITEM