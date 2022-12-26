The Daily Item
Not counting the ongoing work at the partially opened Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project, nearly $10 million in road work and construction was done in the four-county region by PennDOT crews across the group’s construction crews according to its year-end report.
“This was a monumental year for District 3,” District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E. said. “We opened the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, began construction of the Southern Section, and received additional transportation funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allowed our design unit to advance many projects, which will soon go into construction.”
In 2022, District 3 officials opened bids for 96 contracts totaling nearly $241 million in value. Of those contracts, 63 were for roadway work and 27 were for bridge work.
More than 145 miles of paving, 516 miles of seal coating (tar and chip), and 45 miles of microsurfacing and high friction surface treatment were completed in the district in 2022.
Work was performed on 44 state-owned bridges by contractors or department forces. This included replacing or rehabilitating 15 bridges, and preservation work on 29 bridges in good condition to extend the life of those bridges.
Among the local projects:
Resurfacing Route 61/East Sunbury Street in Shamokin and Coal Township. Work included construction of 48 new ADA ramps. Work began in the summer of 2022 and was completed in the fall of 2022. The construction cost was $2.1 million.
Microsurfacing Route 11 between the Montour County line and Route 54 between Elysburg and Natalie in Ralpho, Coal and Mount Carmel townships. Work began in the summer of 2022 and was completed in the fall of 2022. The construction cost was $1.5 million.
Resurfacing Route 11 from Route 15 to the Union County line in Monroe Township. Work began in the summer of 2021 and was completed in the summer of 2022. The construction cost was $2.1 million.
Replacing the bridge that carries Route 104 over the Mahantango Creek in Chapman Township. Work began the summer of 2022 and will be completed in the fall of 2023. The construction cost is $3.1 million.
Construction of rail trail as well as connect and restore floodplain at the Kidsburg section of Hufnagle Park along Bull Run/Limestone Run south of St. Louis Street, between the railroad and South Sixth Street in Lewisburg Borough. Work began in the summer of 2021 and was completed in the summer of 2022. The construction cost was $1.1 million.
The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project continues after the northern section was opened this summer.
There are still four outstanding contracts to finish the northern section as work begins on the southern portion of the bypass.
The Southern Section construction is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Contract one, earthwork, was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh in May 2022 at $115 million.