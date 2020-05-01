Construction on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Northern Section is set to restart construction in both active projects in the next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Work will begin Monday and will include excavation and embankment operations, planting trees and shrubs, and building temporary access roads to facilitate the paving operations. Work on the CSVT River Bridge will begin a week later, on May 11. The contractor will continue preparatory work for the construction of the bridge deck.
Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of Winfield, is the primary contractor for the $52 million paving project.
There will be minimal interference to current traffic patterns, said PennDOT. Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River, which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder Counties.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.