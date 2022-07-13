HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) invites veterans who live in the 108th Legislative District to take advantage of her monthly outreach event.
“On Tuesday, July 19, American Legion Department Service Officer Bill McGovern, a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force, will meet virtually in my Sunbury district office with veterans or families of veterans,” Culver said. “He’s available to discuss anything from starting the process of securing benefits to programs and services for which veterans may be eligible.”
Anyone wishing to meet with McGovern between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day is asked to schedule an appointment for the office, which is located at 106 Arch St. To do so, call 570-286-5885 or 1-800-924-9060 to reserve a spot.
“Veterans can even take the time in order to review benefits and ensure they are maximizing what they’ve earned and deserve for serving our country,” added Culver.