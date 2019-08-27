Cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) instruction has changed quite a bit over the past couple decades, but the basics of the procedure and the life-saving results remain the same.
“CPR can save people’s lives,” said Gerri Danilowicz, resuscitation training center coordinator at Geisinger Medical Center. “When someone goes into cardiac arrest, the likelihood of brain damage is high, and CPR helps keep pumping blood to the brain and other vital organs.”
Yvonne Delgado, CPR instructor at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, agreed.
“For a person going through cardiac arrest who doesn’t receive CPR, the chances of survival are almost nil,” she said. “It all depends on the person’s health conditions and other factors, but someone in that situation, without CPR, likely is not going to make it.”
If a person suddenly collapses, becomes unresponsive, lacks a pulse and stops breathing, it can be indicative of a sudden cardiac arrest, Delgado said. Quick response is essential for survival.
“Yell and scream for help. We are in a cell phone-driven world, so if you have one, dial 911 and put it on speaker phone. The dispatcher can help take you through the steps necessary to help until medical professionals arrive,” said Danilowicz. “Some people panic. They may start CPR but go too fast or too slow. The dispatcher can help you develop the right rhythm and guide you through the process.”
Assessing the environment before responding is important, Danilowicz added.
“When I first started learning CPR in the 1970s, we made fun of that aspect, but considering the world we live in now, we don’t want EMS dealing with two patients when they arrive,” she said. “Scan for down electric wires or other hazards before charging into the scene.”
Assessing the patient quickly is the next step.
“For lay people, we teach the importance of scanning for signs of life. Get close to the victim. Are they breathing? Do you see any chest rises? Even if a person is comatose, their eyes could be fluttering,” Danilowicz said. “Shake them, ask loudly if they are OK. Get down in their face and feel for respiration. Do this all quickly, however — we recommend no more than 10 seconds.”
If there is no response, CPR is the next step, according to Delgado.
“The gold standard checks before was whether a person was breathing and had a pulse — but we don’t recommend a lay person checking for a pulse,” she said.
Remove clothing from the chest region and begin chest compressions.
“They should be done in the center of the chest, using the heels of your hands stacked together,” Delgado said. “You want to press the chest down at least two inches in adults, and then relieve the pressure so the heart can fill back up with blood.”
Recommended compression rate is 100 to 120 per minute, so each push should be fast and hard, Delago added.
“You are taking the place of the heart pumping the blood, and it is important to do the compression and then relieve the pressure quickly just like a heart beat,” she said.
Most recent recommendations from the American Heart Association and Red Cross include a series of 30 consecutive chest compressions followed by two breaths.
“The mouth-to-mouth breaths involve slightly lifting the chin, pinching the victim’s nose, opening the mouth and then sealing your mouth over their’s and providing a deep breath,” said Delgado. “When you do this, dart your eyes over to watch the chest for a rise and fall motion and then give the second breath.”
One of the changes in recommended CPR procedures involves the breathing part of the 30-to-2 cycle.
“People were squeamish about providing the breaths and doing mouth-to-mouth with strangers, and at the core of CPR, the most important part involves the compressions — getting fresh blood pumped to the brain and other organs,” said Delgado. “If you are in a situation where CPR is necessary and don’t feel comfortable about the mouth-to-mouth part, then focus on the compressions — keep that blood pumping until help arrives.”
The 30-compression, two-breath cycle should continue until the victim becomes responsive, medical professionals arrive or you become too exhausted to safely continue. This is why it is recommended that others nearby be given a chance to swap in to the CPR process every two minutes, according to Danilowicz.
“If you are doing good CPR, after two minutes, you will be exhausted. Two minutes can be a long time and very tiring,” she said. “If you can, change out every two minutes and get a fresh set of hands on the person’s chest until help arrives.”
Some may fear fear the transfer of communicable diseases during CPR with a stranger, but likelihood of that is low, Danilowicz said.
“If you don’t feel comfortable with the mouth-to-mouth, then stick to compressions,” she added.
For those who fear legal ramifications if they attempt CPR that isn’t successful or causes additional injury, the Good Samaritan Act covers the person administering CPR, “as long as you are not maliciously trying to harm the person,” Delgado said.
Ultimately, the most important thing to remember when it comes to CPR is to not hesitate, but to react — the quicker the response, the better the chance of survival and full recovery.
“You don’t need to take a class to save a life using CPR — almost everyone has seen it used on TV or a movie,” said Danilowicz. “However, it is best to fine-tune your skills by taking a CPR class — the practice and instruction will help you respond more efficiently if you ever need to step in.”