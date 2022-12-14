The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury.
Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions but departed with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors, who lost at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, fell to 2-12 on the road.
“He’s going to get an MRI,” coach Steve Kerr said of Curry. “The trainers told me he was out midway through the fourth quarter. I only spoke to him briefly after the game, so I haven’t had a chance to talk with him yet.”
Curry got hurt during the third quarter while trying to defend against Jalen Smith, who ran into the Warriors star’s arm. Curry immediately grabbed his shoulder while hunched over and went to the locker room during the timeout. The eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP did not speak to reporters.
Even with the Warriors’ biggest scoring threat sidelined, the Pacers struggled to put the game away.
Bennedict Mathurin added 24 points for Indiana, which snapped a two-game skid by sweeping the Warriors for the first time since 2017-18 and just the second time in a decade. Haliburton rebounded from his lowest-scoring game with the Pacers — one point — by going 9 of 17 from the field and making five 3s.
Jordan Poole scored 20 points for Golden State, which has lost four of five. The Warriors played without Klay Thompson (right knee) and Andrew Wiggins (abdominal muscle). Draymond Green scored a season-low one point in 27 minutes and was ejected in the fourth quarter.
Pistons 141, Hornets 134, OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit. Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points to lead the Hornets, while Terry Rozier added 25. Ball finished with 23 points and 11 assists after missing 11 games with a sprained left ankle.
Magic 135, Hawks 124
ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic picked up their fourth straight victory. Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the most points the Magic have ever scored in any quarter.
Orlando has its first four-game winning streak since the first four games of the 2020-21 season.
Bol Bol added 21 points, Paolo Banchero had 20 points and six rebounds and Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. DeAndre Hunter scored 20 of his 25 points in the second quarter for Atlanta. Trae Young added 19 points and 16 assists.
Kings 124, Raptors 123
TORONTO — De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and the Kings held on to beat the Raptors.
Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to win for the second time in their past 11 games north of the border.
Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 39 points for Toronto, but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with four seconds to go. Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam scored 19 points for the Raptors.
Heat 110, Thunder 108
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 33 points for the Heat. Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left, and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper at the buzzer.
The Heat made a season-high 24 3-pointers — with Herro going 9 of 17 — in sending the Thunder to their fourth straight loss. Miami star Jimmy Butler sat out to rest his right knee. Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 27 points.
Trail Blazers 128, Spurs 112
SAN ANTONIO — Damian Lillard had 37 points and Portland beat the Spurs for their third straight win. Anfernee Simons added 23 points for Portland, which has won five of six. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, Doug McDermott added 14 and Keita Bates-Diop had 13. San Antonio was seeking its fourth consecutive victory after losing 11 in a row. Lillard also had eight assists and five rebounds.
He was 14 for 23 from the floor, including 7 of 14 from 3-point territory. The star guard scored 22 points in the first half.
Knicks 128, Bulls 120, OT
CHICAGO — Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30 as the Knicks beat the Bulls in overtime. Brunson’s 3-pointer with less than a minute left in OT helped put the game away.
The Knicks have won five straight. Randle missed a chance to win the game in regulation when his step-back shot from the baseline resulted in an air ball and shot-clock violation with 0.7 seconds left.
DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for the Bulls, who fell in overtime for the second consecutive game.