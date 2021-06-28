Curtis Hamilton Clark, 50, of 2299 Starlight Dr., Middleburg, entered into rest Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born April 22, 1971, in Clearfield, a son of Daniel C. and Coleen L. (Hamilton) Clark. On June 3, 2012, he married Adora E. Ackerman, who survives.
Curtis was a 1990 graduate of Manheim Central High School, a 1994 graduate of Lebanon Valley College, and earned his Master’s Degree from Wilkes University.
He was employed as an elementary teacher for 21 years, most recently a second-grade teacher in the East Juniata School District, where he had a strong, positive influence on nearly 500 children.
Curtis enjoyed hunting, working as a DJ at weddings, and sprint car racing.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, are one son and daughter-in-law, Garrett A. and Lisa S. Clark of Pottstown; one daughter, Peyton A. Clark of Watsontown; one sister and brother-in-law, Beth C. and Ray Byers of Camp Hill; and one granddaughter, Verity G. Clark.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 1, and 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Daniel Hummel officiating.
Livestreaming of the service will be available on the Roupp Funeral Home Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rouppfuneralhome, at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Zion Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
