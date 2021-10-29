Curtis P. Umholtz, 99, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Mansion Nursing and Rehab in Sunbury.
He was born April 8, 1922, in Beavertown, a son of the late James P. and Mae (Hartman) Umholtz. In 1951 he married Mildred V. (Zorich) Umholtz who preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 1996.
Curtis served in the Army during World War II where he was awarded five Bronze Stars.
Mr. Umholtz worked as a mechanic at Bethlehem Steel and retired in 1979.
Curtis was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Beaver Springs.
He was also a member of the Selinsgrove Moose Lodge 1173 and the Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company.
He was preceded in death in addition to his wife by his two brothers and two sisters.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. E. Denton Mallonee officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.