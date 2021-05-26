WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC and the Williamsport Crosscutters are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to fans at Cutters games on June 2 and June 5.
Vaccines will be administered from 5-7:30 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Fans who receive their shot at the ballpark will receive a coupon for a free hot dog and soft drink.
UPMC’s mobile bus will be parked outside the stadium's gate. Fans will have the chance to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine before the game. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose three weeks later at the UPMC vaccination clinic at 2401 Reach Rd., Williamsport.
Cutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi stated, “The Crosscutters are delighted to be able to offer this important service to our fans through our Presenting Partner, UPMC. It’s our sincere hope that fans age 12 and over who have yet to be vaccinated take advantage of this special opportunity.”
— THE DAILY ITEM