A series of robberies at CVS stores between three counties ended with one man in custody and two Sunbury officers injured.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said police received a “Be On The Look Out” alert after a CVS store in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Hare said he then received a call from Northumberland Police Chief Butch Kriner and was alerted to a second CVS store being robbed in Danville, Montour County. Readers shared their thoughts online:
Lawni Zimmerman: Great job by our Sunbury officers.
Bill Brown: Hopefully our District Attorneys office will find reason to set a high bail. Assault on an officer should be a felony and the suspect should be treated as felony. Great job, Sunbury PD.
Jaz Marie: That’s insane! I saw two police vehicles leaving just as I pulled into CVS about an hour ago.
Josh Bostian: So was it the same person who robbed all the other CVS stores? They obviously knew how that was going to end.
Kayla Harvey: Great job, boys!
A year after purchasing property containing the entrance to McClure Cave in Snyder County, Mid-Atlantic Karst Conservancy (MAKC) members are organizing a special event to include guided tours for the public.
The western Pennsylvania nonprofit, which manages more than 5,000 acres of land that features more than 40 caves, sought to purchase the one-acre property land containing the McClure Cave a few years ago.
The sale was complete last year after MAKC members raised much of the $18,000 goal with donations from the residents of McClure borough, according to conservancy member Rick Smith. Readers commented on social media:
Quinn Loudy: How are you going to fit everyone down the “thousand feet to hell” tunnel?
Josephine Zechman: No way am I going into that cave. You lost me at the beginning of the cave where you have to crawl on belly or back. Not even for a billion dollars.
Pam Moretz Sauder: Josephine Zechman I’m with you on that.
Tony Newcomer: John Folk We already had our tours.
John Folk: Tony Newcomer Bro, don’t even. lol.
An attorney who represents two of the families involved in an extensive elder abuse case said civil lawsuits are forthcoming against Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.
Attorney Erica C. Wilson, of Murray, Stone & Wilson, PLLC, in West Conshohocken, indicated on Friday that legal action is planned against the assisted living facility at 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, its management and building owners now that two employees were accused of abusing 17 residents. Wilson, a former assistant district attorney in Philadelphia and plaintiff attorney specializing in elder abuse cases for 15 years, said her clients are “understandably upset.” Readers discussed the story on Facebook:
John Deppen: Reporter Justin Strawser and The Daily Item deserve considerable credit and praise for bringing this horrific story to the public’s attention. Too often, situations like this are “handled” behind closed doors with little to no accountability. Keeping the spotlight on this nightmare will not only result in accountability for everyone involved, but will hopefully advance reforms throughout the system of care for our elderly citizens.
Barbara Shrawder: John Deppen I personally think a 17-year-old is too young to take care of Alzheimer and dementia patients. My mother had dementia and it took special care from trained people.
Wendy Hubler: Barbara Shrawder I agree. They obviously did not get the proper training, if they got any at all. Every resident is different in their needs and likes and dislikes. Although it does not take special training to have common decency and not abuse anyone! These two particular “people” shouldn’t be in the same room with them.
Kathleen Ross: Wendy Hubler It’s online training. I know some very mature 17- and 18-year-olds. I’m wondering what kind of supervision they actually had. It takes some intuition when hiring to see if someone is “cut out” for this type of work. This is what happens when corners are cut.
Tiffany Diehl: Kathleen Ross when I worked there, there was not any administration or management of any kind on second shift. It was the aides and the med tech. I always complained that they need an administrator or a nurse on duty for every shift.