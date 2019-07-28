DANVILLE — Whether it’s for just for fun, a more environmentally friendly way of getting to work or because people are looking for a way to get connected with others in the community, cycling is a great hobby.
According to the website Statistica, in 2016, around 12.4 percent of Americans cycled on a regular basis, and the number of cyclists/bike riders in the U.S. increased to about 47.5 million in 2017.
Although the number of cyclists seems to have seen a downward trend in younger Americans (specifically aged 6-17 according to the website), the trend among young adults (aged between 18 to 24) has remained relatively stable at around four million.
It’s summertime and with the nice weather brings the desire, for many, to get outdoors and soak in the fresh air, and maybe do a little exploring of the local community.
Almost 104 million Americans rode a bicycle at least once in 2014, and 45 million of them used a bike for transportation over that same time period.
Bike riding, whether as a leisurely hobby or a more challenging one like mountain biking, has proven to be beneficial in a number of ways. It promotes weight loss, is good for mental health, builds muscle and is a great low-impact sport for those who have to take it a little easier on their bodies.
Keith Herman, 57, of Winfield, makes time to get out on his bike several times a week, mostly for exercise, he said.
“It’s very relaxing, it’s excellent aerobic exercise, and low impact on the body,” he said. “Rail trails are fun, but I prefer back roads when there’s not a lot of traffic. Especially if you’re on a scenic road or path.
“Pennsylvania is such a beautiful state. There are roads that lead you to the top of a ridge where you can see for miles and miles, and you just have to stop and take in the scenery.”
Kelly Davenport, owner of Ski Valley Bike, Board, Ski & Skate in Danville, said his most popular bikes are mountain bikes.
“That’s because of the local trails within a few minutes of where we are,” Davenport said. “The fastest growing type of bike is any road or gravel bike because it’s a bike you can ride on the road or a dirt trail.”
Davenport, who opened the business in 2016, said he has seen the popularity of cycling increase and go from being a warm weather sport to more of an all-year round activity.
“It has become much more of a year around sport nowadays,” he said. “That’s because you can purchase different wheel sizes to help you ride in different conditions throughout the year. Wheels come in different widths. There are even studs you can put in your tires just like with car tires. You can even put headlights on and ride at night.”
Danville is well-established in the cycling community as it makes good use of the trails both behind Geisinger Medical Center, and at Hopewell Park. Utilizing those trails has provided the community members with not only a place to ride, but a cycling community that offers cyclers of every level and skill a chance to connect with others.
“The majority of the time, the trails are maintained by the riders,” Davenport said. “The trails behind Geisinger are entirely maintained by the riders while the Hopewell Trails are managed by the Montour Area Recreation Commission. They take care of major things like a downed tree, but the people who ride the trail keep it in good condition by trimming brush and keeping the trail in good condition to ride.”
Sometimes an organized group will take on this task, but often individuals simply do what needs to be done, said Davenport.
In addition to trail maintenance, the store organizes weekly group rides. They average between 10-15 riders a week, though sometimes those numbers climb as high as 30. That includes all skill levels.
“It’s pretty standard for local bike shops to do the group rides because it builds a better relationship with people,” he said. “We offer various types of rides — some that are for more experienced riders, some for all skill levels. We generally break up into groups, and no one ever gets left behind.”
Davenport said the best thing for those new to the hobby is to try out different bikes.
“For someone just getting into cycling the best thing to do is to go to your local bike shop and test ride bikes, see what feels good,” he said. “You’ll need to figure out what you want to do on a bike, and go spend some time test riding bikes if you have the opportunity. You don’t want to just buy something because then you could get home and hate it.”