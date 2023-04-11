Cynthia Diane Dyer, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Midlothian, Texas.
She was born Sept. 20, 1957, in Sunbury, Pa., sharing her birthday with her maternal grandfather, Earl Franklin Wert. Cyndy was preceded in death by her parents, William Thomas Dyer and Janice Marie Wert Dyer; and her son, Marc Daniel Kinnear.
She was a 1974 graduate of Fairport High School in Fairport, New York. Cyndy had a long successful career as a computer programmer analyst. She was employed at GM Financial at the time of her passing.
Cyndy was very generous to her family and anyone in need. Her Christmas tradition was to give specially made monogrammed items as gift tags for the presents she gave out. Cyndy was an avid reader who inherited her love for reading from her mother and grandfather. She was called ”Fifi” by the kids, a name they created in fun on one of the many road trips.
She was deeply involved in dog rescue for many years, personally saving more than 300 dogs. She enjoyed photography and traveling. She loved to drive home to visit family and friends in Sunbury.
She is survived by siblings, Pamela and Lee Petersen, Michael Dyer, Christopher and Meagan Dyer; nephews and nieces, Jared Stockton; Jason Stockton and son Jace; Jennifer and Ben Hoffpauir and their children Preslee, Kylee and Brecken; Joseph and Kristi Petersen and their children Cami and Riley; Morgan and Randi Howard and Keira Howard; Corey Dyer and many close friends and family.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the dog rescue of your choice.