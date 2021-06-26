Cynthia Etnire (Clark) Smith, 92, of Mifflinburg, Pa., passed onto the Lord Jesus in her home surrounded by loved ones on June 22, 2021.
Cynthia was born in Hammond Township, Indiana. Her parents were John Harold Clark and Frances Etnire Clark of Calumet City, Illinois.
Cynthia was the last of three children. Preceding her in death were her brother, John William Clark and her sister Jo Ann VanCott. Surviving her are her husband of 48 years, Lamont B. Smith; two daughters, Dr. Susan Board Gillham (George L. Minott, III) of Shirley, Massachusetts and Sarah Board Plott (Phillip M. Plott) of Charlotte, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Cynthia H. Gillham (Craig DesJardins) of New York, New York, Diana H. Rich (Douglas Warren Rich); her great-grandsons Arthur Warren Rich, III of Winooski, Vermont, and James F. Plott of Charlotte, North Carolina; her beloved nieces and nephews, Jennifer Clark (Dino Messina) of Milan, Italy, Melissa Clark Nielsen (Jan Bech Jensen), her grand-niece Sofie Frovst Nielsen of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Jonathan Clark (Amanda Conte-Duhaime Clark) and her grand-nephew John Alden Clark of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan.
Cynthia was a graduate of Thornton Fractional Township High School in Calumet City and received her B.S. degree in Occupational Therapy from the University of Illinois. Later, she established her career as The Chief of Occupational Therapy at The National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
Cynthia was a member of the Spinners and Weavers Guild, P.E.O. (AV), The League of Women Voters and The 131 Club. She enjoyed knitting, silk painting, photography, jazz music and the arts in general. Cynthia was a great supporter of organizations that protected nature and the vulnerable.
She was dearly loved by neighbors, friends for her kindness, support, and her sense of humor that she shared with all she came to know and love. And it is with special thanks to her close friends, neighbors and professionals who cared for her and her family during and after her illness.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where a Christian memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Live-streaming will be provided on the Adamo Funeral Home YouTube channel at the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Evangelical Hospital, Geisinger Hospice and the Sierra Club.
Funeral Services are provided by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, Cremations & Monuments in Mifflinburg, Pa.