Cynthia Faye “Cindy” Bonawitz-Bogar, 78, of Sunbury and a former resident of Selinsgrove, entered eternal rest on Sept. 16, 2021.
Cindy was born in Freeburg on Nov. 14, 1942, to the late Robert and Hildred Bastress. She graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School in 1960.
Cindy was a life member of Sharon Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove. She leaves many lifelong friends in the “Jeep racing in mud” years with the Snyder County Hilltoppers (secretary) and Line Mountain 4WD clubs; close friends in the Kiwanis Club, Northumberland Historical Society, and Degenstein Community Library, all of Sunbury.
Cindy will long be remembered for her real estate career at the Bowen Agency in Sunbury where she built a reputation for being a hardworking, client-friendly and trusted Realtor. In the almost 45 years she worked for Bowen, she developed wonderful friendships with her fellow agents. She told stories of the early days of the agency as some of the best memories of her life.
Cindy was an avid sports fan who always ended her Bowen Agency ads with “Go Phillies!” and never missed a Penn State game. She had a love for history and reading. She would stay up most nights late into the morning with a good book. Cindy was a kind, generous, and caring individual whose laughter was heartwarming and whose sense of humor was sometimes jaw dropping: she loved to tell self-deprecating stories (and there were many of them), which her family has repeated and will continue to repeat for years to come. Most of all, Cindy was a loving family member who was always very proud of her children and grandchildren, and all of their accomplishments. Cindy and her famous potato salad will be greatly missed.
Cindy is survived by three children, Lee Bonawitz Jr. and significant other Linda, Faye Bonawitz-Carlson and husband John, Jason Bogar and wife Jillian; grandchildren, Remington and Hunter Bonawitz, Samantha Carlson, and Lucy and Leo Bogar. Cindy is also survived by siblings, Robert M. Bastress Jr. II, his wife Barbara Evans Fleischauer, and children Robbie and Sarah; Karen Bowen, her husband Arthur, and children Christopher, Nicole and Meredith; Christopher D. Bastress and significant other Lynn; and Jan L. Bastress.
Cindy was preceded in death by her partner, Ronald G. Adams in 2009.
Due to COVID, the family will be receiving friends for a walk-through visitation on Friday, Oct. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a private memorial service for the immediate family.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury.