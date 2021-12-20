Cynthia L. Chubb, 79, of Liverpool, entered eternal rest Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
She was born Nov. 9, 1942, in Liverpool, a daughter of the late Lester Guy Kline and Ruth Ardella Miller.
On Feb. 27, 1993, she married Lawrence E. Chubb. They shared 28 years of marriage creating beautiful memories.
Cynthia was a 1960 graduate of East Juniata High School. Early in life, she was employed at the dress factories in Millerstown and McAlisterville from where she retired. She was also a homemaker.
She was a very active member of the Liverpool American Legion Post 364 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Hunters Valley Sportsman’s Club, and a former member of the Millerstown Moose. Cynthia enjoyed hunting, sewing, crafting, and shopping.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence; a daughter, Ann Smith and her husband Michael of Shermans Dale; a son, Michael Clouser of Mechanicsburg; stepchildren, Larry Chubb of Richfield and Bradley Chubb and his wife Kim of Linglestown; a stepgranddaughter, Tara Bretz and her husband Steven of Lemoyne; stepgreat-grandchildren, Mason and Logan Bretz; and a brother, Robert R. Kline and his wife Marie of Liverpool.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Lori Chubb; four brothers and sisters, Carl Miller, Leonard Kline, Patricia Reichenbach, and Jack Kline; stepbrother, Russell Kline; and a stepsister, Lillian Arndt.
Services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Cynthia may be made to the Liverpool American Legion Post 364, 400 Union St., Liverpool, PA 17045.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool.