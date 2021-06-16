Cyril Stretansky, born June 4, 1935, to the late Stephen and Mildred (Ondek) Stretanasky in Nanticoke, Pa., passed away June 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was predeceased by his sister, Theresa and her husband Rev. Mr. Thaddeus Wadas.
Cyril is survived by his wife, Leona (Shanders) Stretansky, breaking a union of 61 years of marriage; and a nephew, Dr. Thaddeus Wadas of Iowa City, Iowa.
He received his first formal education in Nanticoke being taught for eight years by Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius. He was very proud of his Slovak heritage. Cyril was honored to receive the Father Matthew Jankola Award for his lifetime achievement in education. He also served as a musical liturgist and cantor at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for the First Catholic Slovak Union of the United States and Canada. He graduated from Nanticoke Area High School and holds degrees from Mansfield and Temple Universities. He has done additional study at the Meadowbrook School of Music, Michigan, Cambridge University, England, and undertook a studied interpretation of Gregorian Chant in Solesmes, France.
Cyril was director of Choral Activities at Montrose Area High School for 15 years where his choirs developed a reputation for excellence in the performance of demanding choral repertoire. He then completed 35 years as Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Susquehanna University where a performance venue, Stretansky Hall, was dedicated to him and holds the Stretansky Distinguished Professorship Chair in Choral Music. He also served for 24 years as Conductor of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and Orchestra. Stretansky’s credits as a Choral Festival Conductor, Adjudicator, Clinician, and Bass-Baritone Soloist are extensive. He was Director and Conductor of the International Music Festival in Italy for eight years where he conducted choirs in Rome, Venice, and Milan.
Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Susquehanna University, he conducted a performance of the Vaughan Williams Dona Nobis Pacem with the University Masterworks Chorus and Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Among his many honors, Stretansky was recognized by the American Choral Directors Association of Pennsylvania as the ninth recipient of the prestigious Elaine Brown Award for distinguished artistic leadership and choral conducting excellence. He received the John C. Horn Award for distinguished scholarship and service to Susquehanna University and is a member of the Mansfield University Music Department’s honor roll of distinguished graduates. Cyril is a National Arts Associate of Sigma Alpha Iota, a lifetime member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and holds a citation from the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association for excellence in higher education teaching.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a Mass of Christian burial at noon, Monday, June 21, at St. Monica Parish, 109 Market St., Sunbury. Celebrant will be Rev. Fred Wangwe, A.J.
Burial will be private in Saint Joseph’s Slovak Cemetery, Nanticoke.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to St. Monica’s Debt Reduction Campaign or Susquehanna University’s Department of Choral Activities, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, Selinsgrove, has been entrusted with the arrangements.