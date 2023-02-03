D. Alma Zechman, 84, of Cogan Station, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at her home.
Born Aug. 27, 1938, in Evendale, she was a daughter of the late William and Gladys (Hoffman) Leitzel.
Alma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She had a huge heart and welcomed everyone into her home. Alma was previously employed at the former GTE Sylvania and retired from Springs Window Fashions, Montgomery. She also attended First United Methodist Church, Williamsport.
She is survived by her husband of eight years, Donald Duffield; a daughter, April (Stephen) Manley of Cogan Station; two sons, Daniel (Tina) Zechman of Montoursville, and Kevin (Debbie) Zechman of Muncy; a brother, David (Janice) Leitzel of Richfield; three sisters, Arlene (Carl) Price of McAlisterville, Gail Hoffman of Northumberland, and LuAnn (Rick) Stroup of Richfield; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 14 step grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Lester Stroup.
In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, Irvin Zechman; and a sister, Geraldine Stroup.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at First United Methodist Church, 604 Market St., Williamsport, with Pastor Rick Waters and Rev. Janet Durrwachter co-officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Montoursville.
