D. Diane Walt, 74, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Alfred Thomas and Lillian (Cox) Thomas.
Diane graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1966 and later from Empire Beauty School as a beautician.
Diane worked as a self-employed hairdresser for 15 years. She was later employed at SUN Home Health for 19 years before retiring.
Her favorite pastimes were watching Phillies baseball, knitting, cooking, dancing, playing with her dog, Zeba, and spending time with family and friends.
Diane was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Larry; two children, Amy Schreffler and her husband Jason, Jamie Weir and her husband Harry; one granddaughter, Ashley Schreffler; two stepgranddaughters, Monique Weir and Dominique Buss; one stepgreat-granddaughter, Paisley; a sister, Pat Thomas and companion Jim Williams; and one aunt, Linda McLamb.
In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her niece, Kim Thomas.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a service at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.