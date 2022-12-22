Mackenzie Lopez, Milton ... Junior forward ... Led Milton with 26 goals and added six more assists to lead Black Panthers to district playoffs ... First-team HAC-II all-star.
Abby Parise, Selinsgrove ... Junior forward ... Helped lead Seals to District 4 Class 3A final ... Scored 20 goals and assisted on six others ... First-team HAC-I all-star.
Sarah Fritz, Mifflinburg ... Senior forward is a repeat selection ... First-team HAC-II all-star ... Scored 28 goals on the season, half of Mifflinburg’s total ... Also added five assists ... Had a hat trick in victory over eventual state champion Southern Columbia.
Sophia Feathers, Shikellany ... Senior forward ... Scored a dozen goals to lead Braves to District 4 Class 3A title and spot in PIAA playoffs ... Also added five assists ... First-team HAC-I all-star.
Elli Ronk, Shikellamy ... Junior midfielder ... Leading scorer for District 4 Class 3A champions ... Scored 18 goals and added nine assists ... First-team HAC-I all-star.
Taylor Beachey, Mifflinburg ... Senior midfielder ... First-team All-HAC-II performer ... Tied for second on team with seven goals and led ‘Cats with seven assists.
Ella Magee, Selinsgrove ... Senior midfielder ... Top point-getter on District 4 Class 3A finalists with 20 goals and a dozen assists ... Had 2 goals and 3 assists in win over Mifflinburg ... HAC-I first-team selection.
Rorey Egan, Shikellamy ... Junior midfielder ... Standout defensive mid for the district champions ... Helped Braves to first state playoff berth since 2016, scoring a goal and adding 5 assists ... First-team All-HAC.
Blaire Balestrini, Shikellamy ... Junior defender ... Played most minutes (1,343) of any player on D4-3A champs ... First-team HAC-I selection by league’s coaches ... Led Braves with all-state goalie Cassi Ronk to 7 shutouts.
Emma Genners, Southern Columbia ... Senior defender ... First-team HAC-II honoree ... Anchored a defense for a team that has won three consecutive Class A state titles ... Tigers allowed 26 goals in 25 games with six shutouts.
Maddie Sauers, Danville ... Senior defender ... First-team HAC-I honoree and two-time all-conference selection ... Helped Danville double its win total from last year ... Added one assist from her right back spot.
Maddie Still, Lewisburg ... Senior defender ... First-team HAC-I all-star ... Helped lead Green Dragons into District 4 Class 2A final and berth in state playoffs ... Anchored defense that recorded seven shutouts.
Cassi Ronk, Shikellamy ... Senior goalie ... Named to Pa. Soccer Coaches Association All-State team ... First-team HAC-I all-star ... Saved 90 percent of team’s shots, allowing 19 goals to lead team into state playoffs. ... Posted eight shutouts.
Mo Reiner, Milton ... Senior goalie ... First-team All-HAC-II selection ... Recorded area-best nine shutouts, including playoff opener against Williamson ... Allowed 19 goals in 20 games for the Black Panthers.
—THE DAILY ITEM