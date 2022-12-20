First team
Kyle Beward, Midd-West
District 4 Class 2A individual champion, winning by three shots with a final round 76 ... His 76 was lowest round by any boy at districts in 2A ... State qualifier who finished in a tie for 63rd place at Penn State.
Cole Duffy, Danville
Sophomore split time between golf and football teams ... State qualifier, where he finished in a tie for 55th place after rounds of 82 and 87 ... Qualified for states after winning in a sudden death playoff at districts.
Mikey Felty, Selinsgrove
Helped lead Seals to District 4 3A title ... Shot second-round 82 at District 4 3A championships to finish third ... Shot team-low 39 over nine holes in win over previously unbeaten Central Mountain ... Second at Lewisburg Invitational.
Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg
Senior was District 4 2A runner-up and state qualifier for the third time ... Repeat selection was Daily Item Golfer of the Year in 2021 ... Shot an opening round 73 at state meet and finished tied for 14th.
Sam Wetmiller, Selinsgrove
Two-time state qualifier won District 4 Class 3A title by six strokes ... Only male golfer to shoot 2 rounds in 70s at districts ... finished tied for 43rd at states ... Led Seals to District 3A team title.
Second Team
Cade Wirnsberger, Milton
Joey Feudele, Lourdes Regional
James Ciccarelli, Danville
Zeb Hufnagle, Mifflinburg
Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin
Honorable Mention
East Juniata: Caleb Kirk, Tate Jamison.
Lourdes Regional: Damen Milewski.
Midd-West: Chris Walter.
Mifflinburg: Addison Norton, Hannah Heaton.
Shikellamy: Luke Fatool.
Selinsgrove: Gannon Steimling.