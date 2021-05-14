Daily Item Photos of the Week May 14, 2021 5 hrs ago 1 of 5 A view from above Big Mountain in Trevorton where there is a coal mine fire. Drone photo by Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Selinsgrove players celebrates a homerun by Tyler Swineford (21) during a game against Shikellamy. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Selinsgrove’s Ryan Reich throws a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Shikellamy. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item A flower in full bloom in Sunbury. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item A panoramic view of the Susquehanna River looking toward Northumberland. Drone photo by Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries ROHRBACH, Beulah Dec 26, 1927 - May 14, 2021 LOWER, Robin Jan 27, 1965 - May 12, 2021 HARTMAN, Richard Nov 30, 1939 - May 12, 2021 WALTER JR., Alvin Oct 9, 1927 - May 11, 2021 WALTER, Alvin Oct 9, 1927 - May 11, 2021 KAUFMAN, Charlton Sep 28, 1949 - May 12, 2021 Trending Recipes Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints