The Daily Item has been tracking COVID across Pennsylvania and in the Valley for more than 15 months.
We will continue to do that online and in print even as the numbers of new cases drop and the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated rise. We will continue to publish a full story at dailyitem.com around noon each day of the week in the form it has been in for the past 450 days or so. Any significant COVID news or anything breaking will be reported as all stories have been both in print and online.
Beginning today, The Daily Item will shift to a graphic that will be updated each day and appear on Page B1. The graphic will provide the same information readers have found in the daily wrap-up, just in a different form. Readers will still see how many new COVID case are in each county and in Pennsylvania, along with updated totals in COVID-related deaths and vaccination numbers.