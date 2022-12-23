Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove ... Senior forward is three-time selection ...All-state selection and first-team HAC-I honoree ... All-time leading scorer in program history ... Scored school-record 45 goals, breaking his own record, and assisted on 13 others to lead Seals to District 4 Class 3A title and a state playoff berth.
Jake Brackbill, East Juniata ... Senior forward was all-state selection ... Scored TVL-high 30 goals, nearly double any other player in the league ... Had two games with four goals ... Added nine assists ... Led Tigers to District 4 Class A title and spot in state tournament.
Henry McElroy, Northumberland Christian ... Senior forward ... First-team ACAA all-star was also league tournament MVP ... Nearly 160 career goals ... Led Warriors to first-ever District 4 Class A final and a berth in PIAA state playoffs.
Evan Yoder, Milton ... Junion midfielder/forward ... Scored 21 goals in 19 games for the Black Panthers ... First-team HAC-I selection at forward ... Also added six assists ... Has 55 career goals and 101 career points.
Alex Brown, Warrior Run ... Senior midfielder/forward ... First-team-HAC-II all-star selection ... Leading scorer for district semifinalists with 17 goals and five assists.
Colin Findlay, Selinsgrove ... Junior midfielder ... First-team HAC-I all-star ... Scored a dozen goals with 25 assists to help lead Seals to district title and spot in state tournament ... Tied for second on the team with 49 points.
Dameon White, Danville ... Senior midfielder ... First-team HAC-I all-star ... Led Ironmen to D4 Class 2A final and spot in state tournament ... One of the top scorers and playmakers for Ironmen.
Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run ... Senior midfielder was all-state selection for Defenders ... First-team HAC-II all-star ... Scored nine goals and added five assists for Warrior Run ... Led Defenders to the D4 Class 2A semifinals.
Zachary Kreisher, Lewisburg ... Senior defender is repeat selection ... First-team HAC-I selection ... Helped Green Dragons reach state semifinals and another District 4 Class 2A title ... Anchored defense that allowed six goals all season.
Easton Erb, Midd-West ... Senior defender is repeat selection ... First-team HAC-II honoree ... Helped Mustangs reach District 4 Class 2A semifinals ... Scored seven goals and added nine assists, second on team.
Josef Book, East Juniata ... Junior defender ... Helped Tigers to District 4 Class A title and a berth in PIAA tournament ... Assisted on opening goal in district title game ... Led defense to 11 shutouts.
Matt Reish, Lewisburg ... Senior defender ... Led a Green Dragon defense that allowed just six goals in 24 games ... Second-team HAC-I defender ... Helped Lewisburg reach state semifinals.
Evan Haas, Danville ... Senior goalie ... First-team HAC-I all-star for Ironmen ... Finished season with 10 shutouts, including 1-0 win over Midd-West in district semifinals ... Led Danville to district title game and second consecutive state tournament berth.
Jonah Strobel, Milton ... Sophomore goalie ... Second-team HAC-I selection for Black Panthers ... Led Milton, a five-seed, to district tournament ... Made 107 saves in 19 games and had four shutouts.