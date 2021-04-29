The Daily Item won five Keystone Media Awards from the Pennsylvania State Press Association on Thursday, including its second consecutive first place for Diversity reporting, this time for coverage of the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ issues in the Valley.
The newspaper was first in two categories and third in three. The Daily Item was also first in the Podcast category for its weekly Game Night football podcast.
"I believe this is one of the best reporting teams in my 40-plus years at this newspaper," Daily Item publisher Fred Scheller said. "These are challenging times and the past year has been some of their best work. The awards are in very important categories."
The Daily Item was honored for its diversity reporting for the third year in a row. After finishing second in 2019, the newspaper was first in both 2020 and now 2021. Entries in the Diversity category included coverage of Black Lives Matter rallies in the Valley, female candidates for political office and LGBTQ issues. The Daily Item's report on Black Lives Here, a multimedia package of 10 Black residents in the Valley telling their stories, was also part of the coverage.
Daily Item reporters Eric Scicchitano and Rick Dandes, along with photographer Rob Inglis were part of the project, along with CNHI's Elton Hayes. Justin Strawser wrote about LGBTQ issues and Dandes featured the female politicians.
Sports Editor Kurt Ritzman, sports reporter Todd Hummel and Digital Editor Dave Hilliard were honored for their work in the football podcast. The podcast is produced weekly ahead of Friday night's games.
Second-place awards went to Inglis and reporter Francis Scarcella for a Day In the Life of Shikellamy High School during COVID-19 in the Feature story category, John Zaktansky for Sports/Outdoor Column and Managing Editor Bill Bowman in Editorial writing. It was the third year in a row Zaktansky was honored for column writing.
Nearly 2,600 entries were received from 117 news organizations. Entries — in 54 regular categories and eleven specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions — were judged by journalists in New York.