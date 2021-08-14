Dakota N. Rowe, 21, of Benton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home.
Born in Thompsontown on Feb. 20, 2000, he was the son of Steven Rowe Sr. of Benton and Stacey (Reichard) Rowe of New Columbia.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School and SUN Area Vo Tech.
Dakota enjoyed going to the youth camps at Mt. Deliverance Worship Center, being outdoors, shooting guns, doing crafts, cooking, reading and collecting Marvel and DC comics. He especially loved being with his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two, brothers Steven Rowe Jr. of Freeburg and Micah Rowe of Milton; and two sisters, Shilo Rowe of Mifflinburg and Kaylee Rowe of Benton.
A Celebration of Dakota’s life will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Outdoor Tabernacle of Mt. Deliverance Worship Center 2907 Pleasant View Rd, New Columbia. Officiating will be the Rev.. Carl Varner and Rev. Tim Ginrich.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. Milton.
