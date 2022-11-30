Dale A. Kipple, 69, Lewisburg

Dale Andrew Kipple Sr., 69, formerly of Sunbury, passed away at 3:09 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home in Lewisburg.
He was born on June 19, 1953, in Sunbury, the son of the late Leroy and Bernadine Kipple.
Surviving is one brother, John Kipple and three children, Donna McMichael, Dale Kipple Jr. and Melissa Dobson, all of Sunbury.
Dale was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene of Sunbury and Robert of Danville and one half brother, Charles Robert of Sunbury.
Dale was born and raised in Sunbury. He has been out of the area for numerous years, but he always loved to come and visit. Dale stated it was his favorite town, his hometown.
He will be buried alongside family members at The Northumberland Memorial Park in Stonington. No services will be held for the public.