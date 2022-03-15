Dale C. Smith, 84, of Beavertown, died at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Warren A. and Dorothy A. (Wherry) Steele. She and her late husband, Larry E. Smith, were married Dec. 7, 1957.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Lael.
Surviving are two daughters, Lara Smith and Lori Wagner; son, Lorne Smith; brother, Dean Steele; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Burnham-Chief Logan High School, Class of 1955.
Dale was an active member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Beavertown, where she taught Sunday School, was a youth counselor and member of the choir.
She was employed by Beavertown Weaving Mills as a weaver.
Dale enjoyed the Silver Sneakers program at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, Beaver Springs, and looked forward to monthly luncheons with her classmates in Burnham.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church, 127 W. Walnut St., Beavertown. A second viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at the church, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carl Bergerson officiating.
Interment will take place in Juniata Memorial Park, 9010 US Highway 522 South, Lewistown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs, PA 17812.
Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Lewistown, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.