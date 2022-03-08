Dale Edward Feese, 80, of Catawissa, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.
The son of Joyous (Fetterman) and Austin Feese, Dale was born Aug. 13, 1941. He graduated from Southern Columbia High School in 1961, where he enjoyed athletics, made lifelong friends, and met the woman he devoted his life to, Donna Jean (Stewart) Feese.
Dale and Donna were married on Aug. 7, 1966, at the Christ United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Catawissa, where Dale remained a member for the rest of his life. Dale and Donna shared 55 years of marriage, leaving a legacy of three children with their loving companions, and nine grandchildren.
Dale was the owner and operator of Dale’s Market in Slabtown from 1974-1984. He was proud to welcome Ideal Park patrons and his Valley neighbors, providing them with the freshly cut meat for their family dinners. Dale often recalled the favorite part of his job — when children would come to pick out their new sneakers, he loved the excitement on their faces when they chose their newest Chuck Taylors or Olympic Blues. Upon selling the store, Dale became a loyal 20-year employee of Magee Industries, retiring in 2004.
Dale’s greatest joy came from being surrounded by the people he loved the most. He relished the time he spent with his family, his brothers, Jim and Rich, and his lifelong friends. He enjoyed family get-togethers at picnics (watching generations of friendships being made), coaching RCV baseball, being a Scout Leader, participating in Annual Quoit Tournaments, and playing friendly poker games. Dale was very appreciative of the crew’s final card game together.
Dale could be found in many local auditoriums, gyms, and fields — from Southern Columbia, to Lourdes, to Danville. Pap was always recognizable due to his “preferred seating,” and the kids and their friends were happy to see him there. Dale loved supporting his children and grandchildren in all their pursuits: academic, athletic, and artistic.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.
He will be missed dearly and forever be remembered by those who survive him: loving and devoted wife, Donna; son, Todd (Amy) Feese, grandchildren, Riley, Jacob, Caroline, and Corinne; son, Brad (Brenda) Feese, grandchildren, Brady, Braylon; daughter, Lori (Chris) Coombe, grandchildren, Clara, Nolan, and Carter; brother, Jim (Gail) Feese; sisters- and brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday March 18, at Christ United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 116 Church St., Catawissa, with the Rev. Gordon Smith officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale’s memory may be sent to the church.
Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com. The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Catawissa has been entrusted with his arrangements.