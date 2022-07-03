July is often a time to remember the past. Starting today, The Dale-Engle-Walker House will be opening its doors each Sunday in July for tours. The house’s history begins back in the era of the founding of the U.S.
Lured by the opportunity to acquire cheap land in the colonies, 25 year-old Samuel Dale arrived in Chester County, Pa. in 1767.
Grandson of a Scotsman who had settled in Ireland for the same reason, Dale and many other Ulster Scots Presbyterians sought their fortunes as farmers across Central Pennsylvania.
Married in 1769, Dale and his wife Ann settled on 99 acres with one horse and two cows, near present-day New Columbia, six miles up the river from Lewisburg.
“Dale enlisted in the Northumberland County Revolutionary War Militia and left the area. His wife went back to her family in Chester County. He returned in 1790 and settled on the property in what is now Union County,” Bruce Teeple, Union County Historical Society Board President recounts.
“The Susquehanna River Valley is rich with amazing history and heritage. We are part of the original 13 colonies and the frontier as the colonies expanded. It is so important to preserve and honor this heritage by supporting our historical societies, museums and historic sites, like the Dale Engle Walker House,” said Andrew Miller executive director Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
Dale would go on to serve as an assemblyman and senator in the early Pennsylvania government. Later in life, he built an impressive library that reflected his interest in politics, history, and religion and, also, agriculture, literature, science, and the arts.
Teeple explains books were extremely rare at the time on the frontier and most families only owned a bible. “He owned hundreds of books. One of the many projects we have going is trying to recreate his library.”
The property remained in the Dale family until 1929, when it was sold to Jacob and Maude Engle, first-generation children of German immigrants. Six years later, they and their 10 children began operating the Dale’s Ridge Dairy until 1944, before they eventually sold the farm in 1957.
Ralph Charles Walker, a Bucknell professor, moved in with his wife Rosemary, modernized the house, and raised cattle on the property from 1957 until 2000. In the estate, Rosemary and Ralph not only deeded the property to the Union County Historical Society, their conservation easement, one of Pennsylvania’s earliest, preserves and protects this landmark property.
“There is a two-mile nature trail on the property. People come from as far away as State College and Williamsport. We work in conjunction with the Merrill Linn Conservancy, and the Seven Mountains Audubon Society to maintain the house, farmstead and nature trail.” Dale Teeple explained.
New to the site is the c.1789 Kantz Log Cabin, a gift of Marcia Milne. The cabin exemplifies the kind of dwelling that was on the site before the limestone house was built. Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements and the restored dairy shed.
“These places tell the stories of our past” Andrew Miller said. “We don’t know who we are unless we know where we have been. Knowing our past gives us a better perspective of our collective story; allows us to celebrate them in the present, and guides us in our future.”
The Dale-Engle-Walker House will be open on Sunday, July 3, 10, 17 and 24 with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tours of the historic site are free although donations are gratefully accepted. Tours will also be held Sept. 4, 25 and Oct. 9. For more information contact the historical society at 570-524-8666 or email info@unioncopahistory.com.