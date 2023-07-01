Dale H. Beaver Sr., 91, Selinsgrove

Dale H. Beaver Sr., 91, of Selinsgrove passed away on Friday, June 30, at home with his family by his side.
He was born May 28, 1932, in Penn Twp., Snyder Co., a son of the late Martin F. Sr. and Laura D. (Leitzel) Beaver. On Feb. 17, 1952, he married the former Nancy J. Wagner who survives.
Dale was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
He worked at TRW in Danville for 45 years until his retirement.
Dale was a life member of Rooster's Corner Sportsman's Club, a member of the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association, and loved hunting. Dale, along with Nancy’s, passion in life was going to their favorite place to eat, the Country Creamery in Kratzerville everyday they were open.
In addition to his wife Nancy of 71 years, he is survived by a daughter, Julia (John) Clark; one son, Mark (Carlyn) Beaver; six grandchildren, Cory and Michael Clark, April (Mike) Walz, Amanda Watt, Nathen (Kelsey) Beaver, Bradley (Michelle) Beaver; seventeen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Martin "Fred" Beaver and Dean Beaver; one sister, Hope Street, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Dale H. Beaver Jr., and fourteen siblings.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.