Dale Hollenbach Sr., 86, peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2022, at the Gardens at Orangeville. Born one of ten in Selinsgrove, PA on April 16, 1936, Dale spent his life dedicated to his family, his work and his farm.
Dale married the former Mary Jane Garman of Danville, Pa., on March 14, 1958. Together they enjoyed more than 64 years of marriage, raised four children, seven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren on their farm in Danville.
Dale spent his career working at Cabinet Industries in Danville, working his way up from entry level to a Chief Engineer. His knowledge and skill were used frequently at home as well, building furniture, frames, and assorted useful things down in the shed.
The family, the farm, and his tractors were Dale’s passions. His garden, the cows, and the chickens he raised kept his family fed and the grandkids entertained. And the John Deere tractors kept a smile on his face. It was a rare occasion to see Dale out of his bib overalls and hat, keeping busy with the things he loved, whether it be the tractors, the wood shop, or the kids.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Leila Hollenbach of Winfield; his in-laws Guy and Dorothy Garman of Danville; his sister Gertrude and her husband Harry Snyder, brother Carl Hollenbach, sister Virginia Frantz, and his sisters-in-law, Grace Hollenbach and Pearl Hollenbach. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane and his children, Dale Jr., Robert and Debra Hollenbach, Kay and Gary Andrews, all of Danville, and Sherry and Carl Herr of Winfield. He also leaves behind seven siblings: Paul Hollenbach, Grant Hollenbach, Mae Watson, Ray Hollenbach, Shirley Rishel, and Jay Hollenbach. Dale will be dearly missed by all seven of his grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Paul's "Straubs" Lutheran Church with the Rev. Vicky Schaffner officiating funeral services. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services or on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church Street, Danville, PA 17821 from 5 until 7 p.m.
The family will provide flowers, please send memorial contributions in Dale’s honor to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 160 Frosty Valley Road, Danville, PA 17821. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please send online condolences to BradyFuneralHome.com