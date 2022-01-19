Dale K. Boyer, 64, of Selinsgrove, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Nov. 9, 1957, in Sunbury, a son of Ruth (Fisher) Boyer and the late Paul Boyer. He married Cathy Ann Apple on Feb. 18, 2012.
Dale worked as a forklift operator with Weis Markets for 43 years. He was a 1977 graduate of Line Mountain High School in Herndon. He was a member of the Wayside Bible Church in Middleburg and a member of the Rooster’s Corners Sportsman’s Club in Freeburg. He enjoyed cooking, woodworking, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Boyer of Selinsgrove; his daughter, Michele Whitenight and her husband Delavan Whitenight Jr. of Danville; his son, Shawn Boyer and his wife Tracie of Hampstead, Md.; four grandchildren, Joshua Whitenight, Deanna Whitenight, Peyton Whitenight and Eva Boyer; his mother, Ruth Boyer of Danville; his brothers and sisters, John Boyer and his wife Gayle of Riverside, Marion Walt of Sunbury, Marie Howard and her husband Eric of Chester, Va.; his sister-in-law, Nancy Boyer of Trevorton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his father, Dale was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Boyer.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and again on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Wayside Bible Church, 14083 PA Route 104, Middleburg. Pastor Tim Reich will officiate.
Burial will follow in the Orchid Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Memorials can be made to the Wayside Bible Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes Inc, 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.