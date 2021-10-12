Dale K. Starook Sr., 89, of Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at home in Burleson, Texas.
Dale was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Northumberland, the son of the late Clyde and Violet (Horton Shaffer) Starook. He graduated from Northumberland High School in 1951 and married his high school sweetheart, Miriam (Swope), on Oct. 12, 1951.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam; their sons, Dale Kenneth Starook Jr., Phillip Ashley Starook, Greg Allen Starook, Douglas Steven Starook; grandchildren, Tracy Lynne Starook and Douglas Steven Starook Jr.; and great-great-grandson, Christian Douglas Bare Jr.
Dale is survived by their daughters, Ellen Denise Bare and Margaret Starook O’Neal; grandchildren, Jonathan Douglas Bare, Julie Diane Cleaver, Meghan Leigh Windsor, Tryn Daley O’Neal, Ashley Noelle Sylvester and Amber Nichole Starook; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Dale was a devoted husband, father and Christian, serving faithfully as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher in his Baptist church homes. He was a loyal and hard-working employee throughout his career. He enjoyed hunting and football, Penn State was his favorite team. He was a humble and steadfast man with a great sense of humor. All would agree that his favorite role was driving the church bus so many children would have a little breakfast and an opportunity to meet Jesus.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.