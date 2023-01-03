Dale O. Miller, passed away peacefully Dec. 26, 2022, at home in Groveland, Calif., with his wife of 61 years, Laraine by his side.
Born Sept. 30, 1942, in Sunbury to Harold and Leah Miller, the oldest of four boys. He graduated from Northumberland High School in 1960 and joined the Navy. Dale was proud of his four years’ military service as a corpsman during the Cuba Missile Crisis. He was a short haul truck driver; in retirement he operated a kiddie ride at Knoebels where he loved seeing and dancing with the young children. He and Laraine lived in Northumberland all their lives, where they raised their son, Wayne. Dale and Laraine moved to California to be with Wayne and his wife Kathy in 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Leah Miller; and his brother, Harold Miller.
Dale leaves behind his wife, Laraine; and son, Wayne; brothers, Donald Miller and Gene Miller and their wives, as well as nieces and nephews.