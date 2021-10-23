Dale R. Schaffner Jr., 47, of Lafayette Street, Scranton, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at his home.
Dale was born June 5, 1974, in Sunbury, a son of Dale R. Schaffner Sr. of Northumberland and the late Deborah L. (Davies) Schaffner.
He was a member of the Local #13 Boilermakers.
Dale enjoyed fishing, going to the gym and concerts but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two sons, Kobe Schaffner and his fiancee Carlee Badman and Alexander J. Schaffner all of Sunbury; his daughter, Dayna R. Schaffner of Sunbury; grandchildren, Scarlett Ernest, Gabriel Williams and Theodore Schaffner; the mother of his children, Veronica Schaffner of Winfield; sister, Megan S. Schaffner of Northumberland, and his niece, Lily Temple.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.