Dale Vincent Bower, 90, formerly of Loyalsock Township, died peacefully with family by his side on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.
Surviving is the love of his life and college sweetheart of 61 years, Mary S. (Hoffman) Bower; two sons, Rodney and Robert; seven grandchildren, and a sister.
Dale graduated from Williamsport High School, Lycoming College, and United Theological Seminary. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He retired in 1998 after 30 years at Lycoming College. He received the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree, recognizing his years of service to Lycoming College.
Dale was a longtime member of First UMC and attended Pine Street UMC, both in Williamsport. He was member emeritus of the board at RiverWoods.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St., Williamsport, where a funeral service to honor Dale’s life will be held at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s name to Lycoming College, c/o: The McIver Endowed Professorship, 1 College Place Williamsport, PA 17701.
A full obituary, online condolences, and a recording of the service can be made on Dale’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com