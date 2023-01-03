Damian M. Wolfe, 21, of Miller Road, Sunbury, passed away Dec. 29, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Damian was born Dec. 17, 2001, in Danville, a son of Thomas C. Wolfe Jr. and Melissa A. Snyder.
He was a graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Damian was a member of the YMCA, enjoyed the outdoors, racing RC cars, riding bike, running and video games.
In addition to his parents he is survived by brother, Phaelan; and sister, Willow; his paternal grandmother, Donna Wolfe; maternal grandmother, Marti Rider and her husband Ron; aunts, Jennifer Wolfe, Breezie Gabel and her companion Mandy Adams; uncle, Shannon Snyder, and many cousins as well as great-aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas C. Wolfe Sr.; and maternal great-grandmother, Mary Sones.
Friends and family may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Faith United Methodist Church, 203 Arch St., Sunbury, with the memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ronald Troup officiating.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.