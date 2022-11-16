Dana L. Foulds, 53, of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
She was born Sept. 8, 1969, in Danville, a daughter of the late Polly and Harold Martz. In 1995, she married the love of her life, Michael Foulds.
Dana was a well-loved member of the community where she ran her physical therapy business. She enjoyed running, was a soccer coach, and a member of the Bethel Union Chapel. Dana was a graduate of Line Mountain High School, class of 1987, Lock Haven University and Slippery Rock University where she was a valedictorian of her graduating class. She was a feature majorette, played softball and was a cheerleader during high school and college. In 2016 Dana ran the Boston Marathon.
Dana is survived by her husband Michael and three sons, Jacob, Joshua, Jordan; one daughter, Jenna; brother, Don (Cindy) Martz; two brothers-in-law, Laverne (Esther) Smeltz, Robert (Cindy) Foulds; two sisters-in-law, Angela (Brad) Zeigler, Kelly (Curtis) Ebersole; mother-in-law, Rieta (George) Donkochik; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Dianne Smeltz; and father-in-law, Francis Foulds.
A visitation with family will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Himmel's Church, 1941 Schwaben Creek Road, Rebuck.
Interment will take place in the Stone Valley Cemetery, Dalmatia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Joy Martz Memorial, PO Box 511, Herndon, PA 17830 or Line Mountain Soccer Boosters, Jeremy Renn, 944 Herndon Road, Herndon, PA 17830.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.