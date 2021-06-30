TODAY
REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR GOLF CLASSIC/Danville
The Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. 16th Annual Golf Classic will be held July 12 at Frosty Valley Country Club. Cost: $100 includes coffee and doughnuts at registration, greens fee and cart, lunch between nine holes, on-course refreshments, dinner, and prizes. Deadline for registration is July 1. Tee off at 10 a.m., shot gun start, four person scramble. Rain or shine. For form and information, call 570-644-6575 ext. 171 or visit www.scocares.org.
POKEMON CARD CLUB/Sunbury
Pokemon Card Club, for tweens and teens ages 11-17, meets at 4 p.m. upstairs in the conference room at Degenstein Community Library to play the Pokemon card game. Beginners welcome.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Garden Club will visit the Degenstein Community Library at 6 p.m. for the Summer Reading program.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Becky Blue Band performs 6:30-9 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Vineyard, 1306 State Route 61. Full Throttle Food Truck will be on site. Reservations are not needed. Tables will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Outdoor event, weather permitting. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blanket, lawn chairs, snacks etc., but no outside beverages or pets. Free. Info: “Whispering Oaks Vineyard” on Facebook or 844-968-9463.
FRIDAY
ROD & CUSTOM SUPER SHOW/Berwick
Northeast Cruisers will host Cars For Kacie Rod and Custom Super Show at Test Track Park from 4-7 p.m. Open to all vehicles. Features food vendors, craft/flea market vendors, slow drags controlled burnouts, model car show. Cars for Kacie is a drug awareness and prevention show whose goal is to educate the public of the disease of addiction. Info or to register, 570-764-2315 or 570-591-2856.
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg presented 10:15-11:15 a.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. An early childhood music curriculum that’s known around the world for its ability to engage children and adults in musical play together.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Gas House Alley performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
FIREWORKS/Selinsgrove
The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association will host a free fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on its show grounds along Old Colony Road, next to the Snyder County Prison. Rain date: July 3.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dustin Douglas performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
SATURDAY
ROD & CUSTOM SUPER SHOW/Berwick
Northeast Cruisers will host Cars For Kacie Rod and Custom Super Show at Test Track Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open to all vehicles. Features food vendors, craft/flea market vendors, slow drags controlled burnouts, model car show. Honoring veterans and first responders at 3 p.m., live music by Rose Ostrowski at 5 p.m., fireworks, awards and plenty of cruising. Cars for Kacie is a drug awareness and prevention show whose goal is to educate the public of the disease of addiction. Info or to register, 570-764-2315 or 570-591-2856.
FIREWORK EXTRAVAGANZA/Bloomsburg
Firework Extravaganza! at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., 10 a.m. to noon, where kids can learn about fireworks and create some crafts. Recommended for ages 6-12. Attendees will make fireworks-themed crafts, as well as a Coke and Mentos “fireworks” display at noon. Enjoy a patriotic sing-along with Miss Kerry from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and the older kids can get a close look at some fireworks casings and a list of components that give the fireworks their colors. Activities included in price of admission, $6.50 for age 2 and older. Info: www.the-childrens-museum.org/calendar/firework-extravaganza/ or 570-389-9206.
SING-ALONG/Bloomsburg
Saturday Sing-along with Miss Kerry, 11:30 a.m. to noon at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Wiggling, singing, and laughing with your child is so much fun — it’s easy to forget how much learning is taking place. Included in Museum admission.
FIREWORKS/Bloomsburg
Fireworks at the Bloomsburg Fairground, 5-9 p.m. Food and craft vendors will be on site while people wait for the annual 4th of July Fireworks display. Food vendors include Steph’s Subs, Nannycakes Bakery and Food Truck, Papa’s Kettle Corn, Blazing Swine Barbecue, Sunset Ice Cream, Boppalouie’s Comfort Food, Gordy’s Cheesesteaks, and Glenda & Scott’s Homemade Ice Cream. Traditionally held at the Bloomsburg Town Park, this year’s event had to find a new venue due to road construction in town. Fireworks will be launched from the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds at dusk. Parking is free at the Fairground parking lot. Rain date: July 4. Info: www.bloomsburgpa.org or 570-784-7123.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 48th Annual Pineknotter Days held at King Street Park. No pets allowed in the park. Pineknotter concessions 5-10 p.m., bingo 6-10 p.m., kids tent 5-9 p.m., art show 6-9 p.m. at Little House on Third Street. Soapbox Race at 8 a.m. at King and Fourth streets. Sign up sheets available at the borough office.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Train Wreak Survivors performs 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Brandon Barnhart performs 10 a.m. to noon on the Commons, during the Rudy Gelnett Saturday Farmer’s Market Music Series.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Selinsgrove
A chicken barbecue will be held at 105 S. Market St., starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until sold out. Take out halves are $5. Sponsored by the Masonic Hall Association of Selinsgrove.
4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION/Shamokin
Shamokin’s Independence on Independence held noon to 9 p.m., running from Eighth Street to Liberty Street, including the side streets between Water and Commerce. Throughout Independence Street, food trucks and local establishments will offer a variety of snacks and meals. Craft vendors will be there as well. The Dining Room at Sweet Tooth Café, on Market Street, will host kids’ activities, including a watermelon-eating contest at 4:30 p.m. and a water sprinkler area until 5 p.m. Other kids’ events include a chance to see emergency vehicles up close. Free pony rides will be offered on Ninth Street, 2-5 p.m. A corn hole tournament at Heritage Restaurant on North Market Street runs from 2-5 p.m., with the championships at 5 p.m. Register at “GoShamokin” on Facebook, $20 per team. Enjoy chalk art with Artisan Alley, dance performances by both Heath’s Gym and Karen Gronsky School of Dance, bingo on Eighth Street outside Tranquility Tattoo and Art Studio, and carnival games. Entertainment: Gemini at Oliver’s Cigar Lounge on Independence Street, 2-6 p.m.; Eighty6 at Covered Bridge Brewhaus & Taproom on North Eighth Street, 4-7 p.m.; Merely Players at Heritage Restaurant on North Market Street, 6-9 p.m.; SilverHeel starts off Music in the Park at Claude Kehler Park on West Arch Street, 7 p.m. Info: “GoShamokin” on Facebook.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Shamokin
Shamokin’s Music in the Park held 5-11 p.m. at Claude Kehler Park, 578 W. Arch St. Music by SilverHeel, a classic rock cover band, begins at 7 p.m. Food stands will be open during the day. Info: “Music in the Park Shamokin PA” on Facebook.
INDEPENDENCE IN THE GROVE/Sunbury
When Pigs Fly Bistro is hosting Independence in the Grove, a fun family event with food, activities and music from noon to 6 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club, 352 East Dr. Though the Bistro itself will be closed due to the event, it will be grilling its famous foods while DJ Markus Stigerwalt provides music. Participate in a Hot Dog Eating Contest, Horseshoe Tournament or a Golf Club Decorating Contest — the most patriotic wins. Vendors include Six Heart Lazer Engraving, K9 Hero Haven, Paparazzi, Duncheski Whips, Jewelry by Cassie, Face Painting by Linda and Photos by Rich. Free. Non-members of the Sunbury Social Club are welcome. Info: “When Pigs Fly Bistro” on Facebook or 570-898-4463.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Coast Two Coast Electric Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION/Watsontown
Watsontown’s 4th of July Celebration in the Park begins at 8 a.m. with car show registration. Car show awards presentation at 1:30 p.m. A parade forms at 9 a.m. at Watsontown Elementary with Passing of the American Flag at 9:30 in the center of the street. Parade steps off at 10 with winners announced at the park. Music by DJ Don Cicero and AM Flashbackfrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and “The Guys” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Horseshoe tournament registration at 11:30 with tournament beginning at noon. Arm wrestling registration and weigh in at 1:30 at the Watson Inn parking lot with arm wrestling challenge beginning at 3 p.m. Music by Milltown Blues from 2-4:30 p.m. Cornhole registration at 2:30 with tournament beginning at 3:30. Music by Rapid Run from 6:15-9 p.m. A fireworks display presented at approximately 9:15 p.m. Various organizations will be selling food throughout the park. Crafters, vendors, basket raffle, face painting, balloon artist, cake wheel, kid’s games, and more in the park. Bring lawn chairs.
FLOAT YOUR FANNY/Williamsport to Selinsgrove
The Fifth Annual Float Your Fanny Down the Susquehanny will take place from noon to 3 p.m., starting at Shady Nook Boat Ramp, in Williamsport, and ending at the Isle of Que Boat access, in Selinsgrove. The free event is open to anyone, and all responsibility lies with each individual. Because there’s not an abundance of parking, participants are encouraged to carpool or to have someone drop them off at Shady Nook and pick them up at the Isle of Que. Bring a raft, inner tube or any kind of flotation device. Life jackets required for children and recommended for adults. No alcohol permitted. Info: “5th Annual Float Your Fanny Down the Susquehanny” on Facbook.
SUNDAY
ROD & CUSTOM SUPER SHOW/Berwick
Northeast Cruisers will host Cars For Kacie Rod and Custom Super Show at Test Track Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to all vehicles. Features food vendors, craft/flea market vendors, slow drags controlled burnouts, model car show. Cars for Kacie is a drug awareness and prevention show whose goal is to educate the public of the disease of addiction. Info or to register, 570-764-2315 or 570-591-2856.
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open Sundays from 1-4 p.m. $10 fee to visit both museums. MCHS members and students under 18 free (memberships available). Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks are needed. Info: 570-275-8528 or Montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 48th Annual Pineknotter Days continues at King Street Park. No pets allowed in the park. Pineknotter concessions 5-10 p.m., bingo 6-10 p.m., kids tent 5-9 p.m., art show 6-9 p.m. at Little House on Third Street. Community church service at 7 p.m. at gazebo.
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music at the historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., from 9:30-10:10 a.m. All are welcome to this public and secular event. Features guest poet Sharlene Gilman, and music by Michael Baillet. Masks will be available for those needing one. Info: Priestley Chapel page on Facebook or online at www.priestleychapel.org.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Sunbury
Music in the Grove with Brandon Barnhart, 6-9 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club, 352 East Dr. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food by When Pigs Fly Bistro available for purchase. Barnhart plays covers ranging from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Info: 570-286-9422 or “Sunbury Social Club” on Facebook.
MONDAY
PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 48th Annual Pineknotter Days continues at King Street Park. No pets allowed in the park. Pineknotter concessions 5-10 p.m., bingo 6-10 p.m., kids tent 5-9 p.m., art show 6-9 p.m. at Little House on Third Street. Craft show, antiques, flea market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Balloon artist 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicken barbecue at 11 a.m. at Point Township Fire Company. Art show 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Little House on Third Street. Entertainment by Top Shelf from 7-10 p.m.
TUESDAY
DIY ART/Bloomsburg
DIY Art for Kids!, 3-4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Theme: Dinosaur. Create a fun DIY craft. Suggested for ages 6 and older.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 48th Annual Pineknotter Days continues at King Street Park. No pets allowed in the park. Pineknotter concessions 5-10 p.m., bingo 6-10 p.m., kids tent 5-9 p.m., art show 6-9 p.m. at Little House on Third Street. Pineknotter Good Citizenship Award at 7 p.m. followed by Pineknotter of the Year Award at 8. Entertainment by Re-Creation from 7-10 p.m.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
The Needhams perform 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller, the high energy, crowd pleasing duo, performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Rt. 147.
BLOOD PRESSURE SCREEN/Sunbury
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunbury YMCA.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time for ages 4 and under held at 11 a.m. in the Community Room at Degenstein Community Library. One hour of stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and playtime.
WEDNESDAY
SUMMER CRAFT/Bloomsburg
Dog Days of Summer, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Theme: Popsicles. Enjoy a special summer-themed craft every other Wednesday with free adult admission.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 48th Annual Pineknotter Days continues at King Street Park. No pets allowed in the park. Pineknotter concessions 5-10 p.m., bingo 6-10 p.m., art show 6-9 p.m.
at Little House on Third Street. Entertainment by Into the Spin from 7-10 p.m
.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose story time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. For babies to 3 years old. Music, movement and rhymes.