TODAY
STORYTIME/Allenwood
The Public Library for Union County presents Storytime at the Bridge Avenue Blueberry Farm from 2-3 p.m. Ms. Davena will read the classic book, Blueberries for Sal. Afterwards, families are invited to pick blueberries at the farm at their own expense. Masks are optional and social distancing will be implemented. All ages welcome.
CARNIVAL/Millville
92nd Millville Fire Company Carnival continues on carnival grounds. Entertainment by Deuce at 7 p.m. Games, food, rides.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 48th Annual Pineknotter Days continues at King Street Park. No pets allowed in the park. Pineknotter concessions 5-10 p.m., bingo 6-10 p.m., kids tent 5-9 p.m., art show 6-9 p.m. at Little House on Third Street. Car show from 6-9 p.m. Registration from 4:30-6 p.m. at Third and King streets. Memory Lane performs 7-10 p.m.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Cadillac Cats perform 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Thursday Night Music Series. Bring lawn chairs.
POKEMON CARD CLUB/Sunbury
Pokemon Card Club, for tweens and teens ages 11-17, meets at 4 p.m. upstairs in the conference room at Degenstein Community Library to play the Pokemon card game. Beginners welcome.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Sunbury
A Summer Reading program all about unicorns begins at 5 p.m. in the community room at Degenstein Community Library.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6:30-9 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Winery, Route 61.
Friday
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg presented 10:15-11:15 a.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. An early childhood music curriculum that’s known around the world for its ability to engage children and adults in musical play together.
CARNIVAL/Millville
92nd Millville Fire Company Carnival continues on carnival grounds. Entertainment by Video Daze at 7 p.m. Games, food, rides.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs a mix of jazz, blues, and soul, 6-9 p.m. at the Italian Terrace Restaurant.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 48th Annual Pineknotter Days concludes at King Street Park. No pets allowed in the park. Pineknotter concessions 5-10 p.m., bingo 6-10 p.m., kids tent 5-9 p.m., art show 6-9 p.m. at Little House on Third Street. Entertainment by Lucky Afternoon Band from 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Tim Beck 2 performs 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
D.R. Flynt performs 6-9 p.m. at Duck In.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
AFTERNOON ANTICS/Sunbury
Afternoon Antics for adults held at noon in the community room at Degenstein Community Library. Games, puzzles, coloring and more.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jim Oakum performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rob Brown performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
Saturday
COFFEE-TEA SOCIAL/Allenwood
Meet Becky Welch, missionary to Gbarnga, Liberia West Africa through Titus International during a coffee/tea social at 10 a.m. at Washington Presbyterian Church, Route 15. All are welcome. Info: 570-259-0692.
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC/Bloomsburg
Teddy Bear Picnic, 10 a.m. to noon at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Bring your favorite teddy bear and enjoy a picnic. Create your own teddy bear sized food and basket. Included with regular admission.
MOTORCYCLE RIDE/Danville
The Montour Motorcycle Riders will hold a 150-mile ride to the Ringneck Ridge pheasant farm in Laceyville. The ride starts and ends at the Danville American Legion Post 40. Registration is from 9-10 a.m., kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost of $10/person includes a meal at the ride’s end at the Legion. All proceeds benefit Hunt of a Lifetime, a nonprofit that grants hunting and fishing dreams for children age 21 and under who have been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses or life threatening disabilities. There will be an optional poker hand and raffles. Info: Gary Laubach at 570-854-0046; Steve Allegrati at 570-317-1286, or Jeremie Dimm at 570-238-3787.
MODEL TRAINS/Danville
The free model train program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the air-conditioned church, corner of Pine and East Market streets. Delight in the puffing steam engines, the whistles and horns, the ice skaters, the sparkling Christmas tree, the model merry-go-round, the unloading coal cars and log cars, the barrel loader, the sawmill, and the two miniature watchmen who run out of their shanties, swinging their red lanterns, whenever a train comes rushing by.
PICNIC/Erdman
The Zion’s (Klinger’s) Church Annual Picnic held at the “Red Bridge” Picnic Grove (watch for signs along the road from Gratz to Erdman). Food served beginning at 3 p.m. including barbecue chicken platters with all the trimmings, ham and bean and chicken corn soups, hamburgers and hot dogs, and a wide variety of homemade pies and cakes. Bring lawn chairs.
CARNIVAL/Millville
92nd Millville Fire Company Carnival concludes on carnival grounds. Entertainment by Big League at 7 p.m. Games, food, rides. Extreme fireworks presented by 11 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Rich & Nate perform 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
TROLLEY TOURS, BEER/WINE FEST & MUSIC/Riverside
Riverside continues the summer-long celebration of its 150th anniversary with a Beer/Wine Fest from noon to 10 p.m. at the Southside Fire Company picnic grounds. Tickets are $10. Wine and beer vendors will offer samplings of their products. Breweries include Old Forge, Rock God and the Inn at Turkey Hill. Wineries include Iron Vines Winery, King Cole Winery, Kulpmont Winery, Shade Mountain Winery and Stonekeep Meadery. Trolley Tours will be offered at 9 and 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., leaving from St. Peter’s UMC Church parking lot. Tickets are $5. Entertainment: Eastern Harvest Men 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Van Wagner & Buffalo Valley Railroad 3:30-5:30 p.m.; The Loons 7-10 p.m. Food trucks will offer a variety of meals and snacks beginning at 1 p.m. Taste the offerings from Catering from the Tye Dyed Tootsies, Confectionary Imaging, Gina’s Scoops, Homestead Barbeque LLC, Rexy’s Gourmet Dogs and Schatzi’s Jumbo Brats.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Larry Smith performs 10 a.m. to noon on the Commons, during the Rudy Gelnett Saturday Farmer’s Market Music Series.
TRACTOR PULLS/Selinsgrove
Snyder County Tractor Pullers will host a pull at 6:30 p.m. on the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Showgrounds. Info: www.sctpapullers.com, like on Facebook, or call 570-765-8581.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Ricky and Harv perform 7-10 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Moose.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
The Good Will Hose Company, Reagan Street, will have a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out. Platters include a half chicken, baked beans, applesauce and roll for $9, or half chicken only for $5. To preorder or for free local deliveries call 570-286-2831.
SOUND SYSTEM/Sunbury
Sound System by “All Night Sound”, 6-11 p.m. at Sunbury Steam Company No. 1, South Third Street. No cover. Kitchen open, regular menu. Pre-orders preferred for take out, 570-495-4566.
VIDEO WORKSHOP/Sunbury
A video workshop for adults held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library. Each group is limited to eight people and will last approximately two hours. This is a free event but registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Trainwreck Survivors perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Antrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
Sunday
LIVE MUSIC/Bloomsburg
D.R. Flynt performs 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Fog & Flame.
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open Sundays from 1-4 p.m. $10 fee to visit both museums. MCHS members and students under 18 free (memberships available). Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks are needed. Info: 570-275-8528 or Montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
CONCERT/Lairdsville
Victory Express will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. at Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Rt. 118 Hwy. Info: Pastor Max Walters Jr. at 570-584-2765.
CHURCH SERVICE/Muncy
Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, welcomes all to the church services at noon.
ANTIQUES ON THE AVENUE/Selinsgrove
The 32nd annual Antiques on the Avenue will be held rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grassy lot adjacent to the Selinsgrove Inn along Market Street. Approximately 25-30 antique vendor booths are expected. Also, food stands are expected by OIP-Express, Sweet Hope Bakery, and the Pork Dude. Info: visit the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce facebook page or discoverselinsgrove.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Celtic Wood and Wires performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
Monday
LIVE MUSIC/Catawissa
Ricky and Harv perform 7-8:30 p.m. in the Catawissa town park.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
Odyssey performs 7-8 p.m. in King Street Park. Bring a chair.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Sunbury
Jon Beam from the Montour Preserve will visit the Degenstein Community Library at 1 p.m. for Summer Reading program. Meet in the community room.
BOOK DISCUSSION/Sunbury
James Rade will discuss his book, Secrets of Gettysburg Battlefield, at 6 p.m. in the community room at Degenstein Community Library.
Tuesday
DIY ART/Bloomsburg
DIY Art for Kids!, 3-4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Theme: DIY Tore Bag. Create a fun DIY craft. Suggested for ages 6 and older.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-7 p.m. at Zion Church, 155 S. Main St. Books, puzzles, and collection of counted cross-stitch patterns available. Info: 570-758-3173.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Patsy Cline and Friends ... A Tribute to the Legends perform 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Rt. 147. Bryan, Joel and Sue are back performing rock, pop and folk classics.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time for ages 4 and under held at 11 a.m. in the Community Room at Degenstein Community Library. One hour of stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and playtime.
Wednesday
LIVE MUSIC/Bloomsburg
Bev Conklin and the BC Combo perform as part of the Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. at the bandshell in Bloomsburg’s Town Park. This free concert is for of all ages. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Info: visit ExchangeArts.org, Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call 570-317-2596.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose story time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. For babies to 3 years old. Music, movement and rhymes.
WEE MOVE/Sunbury
A special 45-minute movement adventure begins at 11:45 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library. Children ages 1-5 can explore tumble mats, balance beams, liquid floor tiles, basketball hoops and more. Promotes learning through play and movement.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.