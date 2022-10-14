Dane S. Shrawder, 74, Unityville

Dane Steven Shrawder, 74, of Unityville, died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2022, at his home.
Born Oct. 20, 1947 in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Carson and Betty (Arbogast) Shrawder.
Early in his life, he was an electrician and, in 1982, he became employed with the United States Postal Service for 37 years until retirement. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, working on wood projects and watching Penn State Football games. Dane was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years, Kay L. (Carlson) Shrawder, and his four children, Terri (Michael) Bentley of Ferrum, Va., Tracey (Walt) Gray of Bellevue, N, Stephanie (Preston) Farver of Orangeville and Steven (Crystal) Shrawder of Muncy Valley. Dane had eight grandchildren, Michaela Bentley, Riley Gray, Virginia Gray, Brandon Farver, Felicia Farver, Alissa Farver, Dale (Ashlynne) Shrawder and Chase Shrawder. He is also survived by three sisters and one brother, all of Hummels Wharf.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com