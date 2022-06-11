Dane S. Snyder, 72, Herndon

Dane "Drano" Schaeffer Snyder, of Herndon, was born on April 6, 1950. He joined his Heavenly Father on June 7, 2022. He was the son of Wilbert E. Snyder and Irene (Shaeffer) Snyder of Leck Kill, Pa.
He was married to Virginia A (Cook) Snyder for 37 years. They were blessed with three children: Dr. Khristian Dane Snyder, husband to Lori (Kreiser) Snyder, Benjamin Dane Snyder, husband to Jessica (Strohecker) Snyder, and Dana Viktoria (Snyder) Mace, wife to Dustin Mace. Drano was the proud grandfather of three wonderful grandsons: Lucas Khristian Snyder, Elias Michael Snyder and Benson Wilbert Snyder.
Drano had a farmer's heart — having his hands in the soil and finding joy in watching things grow was in him from birth. He farmed his father's land for many years and his exceptional hay was known all over Lancaster County. At the moment of his passing, he was planting pumpkin seeds for fall harvest. As his son Ben says, if you ask any farmer why they farm, they will say not for the money, but for the love of it. That was Dane. He spent his final hour doing what he loved.
Dane was also a true outdoorsman and avid hunter. He loved snowmobiling with friends and never missed a chance to admire God's creation. He amazed his children with his ability to name almost any plant or tree they came across. He had a deep love of nature that was seen in the beautiful flowers and plants at his house. Like his father, he enjoyed mowing lawn and took pride in his yard. He also enjoyed swimming in his pond and sitting on the bank feeding and watching his koi fish.
Drano retired from the Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment operator. He was also an active member of Grace Community Church, where he drove the church van and bus for many activities and helped with the annual "Walk Through Bethlehem" event every year.
Drano was also known for his sweet tooth and never passed up homemade cakes, cookies, or pies. He smiled ear to ear anytime his daughter made him a cherry or apple pie.
Even more than he was known for his sweet tooth, Drano was known as a talker. He loved going to the Gratz Auction every Friday and talking to his friends and other farmers. He spent hours catching up with people he had not seen for a long time or talking about the weather with people he saw all the time. He knew practically everyone and everyone knew "Drano". He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
To honor his life and memory there will be an memorial service held at Grace Community Church, 1218 PA-225, Herndon, PA 17830 on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. All are welcome to pay their respects and share memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone wishing to honor Dane to make a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation in his name.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral. The former Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has become part of our family of funeral homes, and we are honored to serve this family at our Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville location. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com.