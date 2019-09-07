Daniel B. Heddens, 90, Danville

Daniel B. Heddens, 90, of Danville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Vintage Knolls in Danville.
He was born April 23, 1929, in Danville, a son of the late Lewis and Sue (Bell) Heddens.
He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1947.
He served his country in the United States Army with the 176 Company B National Guard during the Korean Conflict.
Dan was married to Elizabeth “Betty” (Zeigler) Heddens for 57 years who preceded him in death June 16, 2005. They were married on March 21, 1948.
He was employed as a construction foreman for both the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 23 years and for Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for 17 years.
Dan was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ, Danville, where he served for many years on the Consistory. His other memberships included American Legion Post 182, Lewisburg, and the Danville-Mahoning Lodge No. 224 of Danville.
Dan will be remembered as a spirited and fun-loving man. He was very faithful in attending all sporting events and concerts of his grandchildren which gave him much delight. His family was at the heart of all that he did. He will be deeply missed by them all.
He is survived by two sons, Steven D. Heddens of Westminster, Md., and Rob K. Heddens and his wife Nancy of Danville; two daughters, Debra K. Williams and her husband Steve of Mifflinburg and LuAnn Penley and her husband Gary of Hanover. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Thomas L. Heddens, on Nov. 13, 2018; and one brother, Robert Heddens.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom St., Danville, where a celebration of Dan’s life will follow at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Mary B. Schmotzer officiating. Masonic services will be held at 11 a.m. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard.
Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh United Church of Christ Memorial/Bus Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com.