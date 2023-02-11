Daniel Bryant Walter, 55, of Dalmatia, passed away on Feb. 3, 2023. He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on May 3, 1967, a son of Evelyn Brockman and Frank P. Walter. Daniel was employed at the Sunbury Daily Item in Newspaper Distribution.
Daniel attended Line Mountain through 11th grade, graduating from Lathrop High in Fairbanks, Alaska. He loved animals, hunting and fishing.
Daniel is survived by his mother, Evelyn (Gary) Brochman of Fairbanks, Alaska; father, Frank Walter of Alaska; brother, Frank P. Walter of Fairbanks, Alaska.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will take place in the Saint Luke's Cemetery, Malta.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, or to post a picture of Daniel, visit www.reedfh.com.