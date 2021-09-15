It is with heavy hearts that we announce Daniel Eugene Fisher, 60, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 10, 2021, after a brave struggle with cancer.
Dan was born in Sunbury, Pa., to Franklin and June Fisher.
He is survived by his three children, Jeremiah Daniel Fisher, 38; Sarah Elizabeth Johnson, 36; and Christian Joel Fisher, 32; as well as his seven grandchildren, Caleb, Hannah, Natalie, Titus, Luke, Elizabeth, and Valerie; and siblings, Frank and Carol Fisher of Selinsgrove, Pa., John and Romie Fisher of Port Treverton, Pa., Janie and Nelson Dunkelberger of Paxinos, Pa., Jeanne and Ken Hafer of Winfield, Pa., Steve and Jane Fisher of Northumberland, Pa., and Janet and Ron Tomcavage of Winfield.
Dan was a devoted follower of Christ and lived a humble life with a giving heart. He never hesitated to help those in need by supporting several ministries and faithfully serving his local church, Central Baptist.
Throughout his life, Dan enjoyed traveling to beautiful places, landscape photography, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.