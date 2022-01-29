Daniel E. Pick, 62, Beaver Springs

Daniel E. “Danny” Pick, age 62, of Beaver Springs, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 14, 1959, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Bruce and Shirley Snyder Pick. On July 22, 1989, he married the former Tammy Reigel, who survives.
Danny attended Mifflinburg schools and had been employed at Weis Markets Warehouse, Empire Kosher Poultry, Kreamer Feed and Kinney Shoe Factory.
He enjoyed hunting, assembling model cars, his dog Romeo and being outside, but, most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a son, Colby Pick, of Beaver Springs, two sisters, Carol of Mifflinburg, Diane of Winfield, and a brother Leonard, of Milton.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley and Crystal, and a brother Stanley, and his mother-in-law Dorothy Dereamer
A viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 4, 10-11 a.m. at Hummel Funeral Home 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Geedy officiating.
Burial will be in the New Berlin Cemetery.