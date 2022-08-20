Daniel G. Snyder, 83, Millmont

Daniel G. Snyder, 83, of Millmont, entered into rest at 6:20 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 12, 1939, in Milton, a son of the late William D. and Emily (Hulsizer) Snyder. On July 16, 1994, in the Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurelton, he married the former Barbara Jean Long, who survives.
Daniel was a in the class of 1958 of Mifflinburg High School.
He served in the Army in Seoul, Korea for two years until his honorable discharge in March 1960 and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He was the owner and operator of Snyder’s Custom Butchering, Millmont, and retired from Conagra, Milton.
Daniel was a lifetime member of the West End Fire Company, member of the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Weikert, Free and Accepted Masons Lodge #370, Mifflinburg, Milton Masonic Lodge #256, Valley of Williamsport Consistory, and served as Chief of the Hartley Township Fire Police.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved racing, watching the Little League World Series, spending time at his butcher shop with his beloved wife Barb, and going to his great granddaughters’ softball games and rodeos. Daniel enjoyed socializing, being around everyone he loved, and having morning coffee with his brother-in-law, Marvin Walter. He was Pap to his great granddaughters and great grandson, Abby, Makylie, Amiyah, Brinley, Kahli, Avie and Dannen, who were the light of his life.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 28 years, are two daughters and one son-in-law, Kathy Romig of Selinsgrove, and Fawn and Gary Libby of Millmont; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Bob and Sue Snyder of Virginia, Tom Snyder of Maryland, and Joe and Annette Snyder of Laurelton; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Lois and Melvin Bickel of Williamsport, Maryanne Hackenburg of Mifflinburg, and Linda and Jim Martin of New Ringold; seven grandchildren, Garry and his wife Helen, Kennie and his wife Alecia Libby, Adam and his wife Cameo Romig, Ashley and her husband Scotty Messimer, Branden Libby, Mariah and her husband Kody Kauffman, and Janel Royer; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Robin Gale Snyder; one brother, Jack Snyder; one sister, Betty Stahl, and one great-granddaughter, Alyssa.
A special thank you to Rhonda Burkhart and Chaplain Carrie of Geisinger Hospice.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m., with Pastor Richard DeVett, officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to West End Fire Company, 3005 Route 235 Millmont, PA 17845, or West End Fellowship, P.O. Box 36, Laurelton, PA 17835.
